Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Guess? were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guess? by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.32 on Monday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

