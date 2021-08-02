H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00.

On Friday, May 28th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,928. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

