HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HONE stock remained flat at $$13.61 during trading hours on Friday. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $764.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

