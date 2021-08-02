Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $25.00 on Monday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
