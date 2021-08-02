Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

