Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been increasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.10 price target for the company.

HMY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

