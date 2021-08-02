Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Sells $1,144,414.80 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.44 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.