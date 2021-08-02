HashCoin (HSC) Reaches Market Cap of $422,594.65

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $422,594.65 and $51,136.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.