Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $176,506.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

