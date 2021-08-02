Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $5,014,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 38,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

