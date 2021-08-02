HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 156,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

