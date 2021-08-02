HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $82.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.98. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58.

