Head-To-Head Comparison: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) versus Its Peers

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 319 1142 1416 38 2.40

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 73.66%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.21 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 24.58

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.27% -12.22% 5.06%

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

