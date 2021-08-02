Head-To-Head Contrast: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) vs. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.33 $6.01 million N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.30 $286.50 million $6.12 15.29

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 29.15% 13.90% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sturgis Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $89.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded on 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, MI.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

