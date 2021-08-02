Head to Head Review: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casa Systems and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 39.48% 5.65% Andrea Electronics -45.17% N/A -52.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and Andrea Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.62 $24.80 million $0.17 44.18 Andrea Electronics $1.36 million 2.00 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casa Systems and Andrea Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Andrea Electronics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, and security and wireless gateways, as well as small cell solutions and fixed wireless access devices; and optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice routers, fiber-to-the-distribution-point devices, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

