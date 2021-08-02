Head-To-Head Review: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) versus Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Oil States International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oil States International $638.08 million 0.54 -$468.38 million ($1.08) -5.24

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oil States International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Oil States International -12.84% -7.98% -5.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Oil States International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weatherford International and Oil States International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oil States International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Oil States International has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Oil States International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Oil States International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, pipe recovery, gravel pack and sand control, blowout preventer, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deep water mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

