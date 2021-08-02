Head-To-Head Review: SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.30%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 3.80% 3.92% 1.24% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Sun Country Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.13 billion 0.96 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -238.18 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.63 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWest.

Summary

SkyWest beats Sun Country Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

