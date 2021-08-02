Head to Head Review: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atrion and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 7.79 $32.12 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $125.73 million 5.33 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -12.99

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm.

Volatility & Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 21.61% 12.94% 11.69% Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atrion beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

