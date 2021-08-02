Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 127339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

