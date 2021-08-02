Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,583. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

