Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

