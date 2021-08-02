Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HT. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.99.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.