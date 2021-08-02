Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $240.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.78. Heska has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

