Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Hess stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

