High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

High Liner Foods stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.50. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.