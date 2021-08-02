High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
High Liner Foods stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.50. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
About High Liner Foods
