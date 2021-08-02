Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.3 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of HKMPF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.65. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

