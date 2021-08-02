Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.08-6.12 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. 1,252,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

