HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,675 shares worth $14,940,228. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.30.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $549.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.90. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $220.33 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

