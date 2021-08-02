HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $178.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $184.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

