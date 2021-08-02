HM Payson & Co. Sells 552,173 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,173 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,954,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $559,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.