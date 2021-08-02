Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,218,000 after buying an additional 85,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

