Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.
NYSE HON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
