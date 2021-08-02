Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

NYSE HON traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. 2,237,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

