Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOK opened at $7.73 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $200.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

