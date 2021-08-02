Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $477,007.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $477,007.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

