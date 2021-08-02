HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOOP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOOP opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

