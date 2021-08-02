HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 37,513 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

