HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 64,207 ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETO stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

