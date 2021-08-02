HRT Financial LP Makes New $42,000 Investment in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

