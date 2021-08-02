HRT Financial LP Makes New $52,000 Investment in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.