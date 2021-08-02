HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

AUTL stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.