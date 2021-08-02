HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 11,614 Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.