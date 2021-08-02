HRT Financial LP Takes $66,000 Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Puxin by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEW stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

