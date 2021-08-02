HRT Financial LP Takes $77,000 Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

