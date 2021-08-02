HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

AUTL stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

