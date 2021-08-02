HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 605 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA opened at GBX 397.65 ($5.20) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424.51. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £81.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

