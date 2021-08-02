Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.54.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

