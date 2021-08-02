HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,186,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 25,053,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818,381. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

