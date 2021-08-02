Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HII stock opened at $205.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,065,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

