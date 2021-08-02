Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

