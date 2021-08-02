iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$83.19.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$69.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.99. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

